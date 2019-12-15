Women’s group holds 19th amendment celebration in Appleton

A 100th anniversary celebration of American women’s right to vote was held in Appleton Saturday.

The Fox Valley 19th Amendment Centennial Coalition kicked off it’s year-long series of non-partisan celebrations with a brunch for visitors inside the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.

The group was formed by multiple groups of Fox Valley organizations dedicated to advocating women’s rights.

Keynote speaker Dr. Sally Roesch Wagner spoke about the influence of indigenous women on early suffragettes.

“While we in the United States are celebrating 100 years of women having a political voice, native women have had political voice on this land for over a thousand years,” says Wagner.

The Fox Valley 19th Amendment Centennial Coalition is also offering outreach opportunities for the community.