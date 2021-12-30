Wood-burning heating device starts shed fire in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A shed caught on fire in Appleton and was caused by an unattended wood-burning heating device.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, on Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m. crews responded to the 1300 block of West Second Street for a reported fire in the backyard near a house. Crews were told that the fire was possibly trees or a shed that was close to a wooden fence.

When they arrived, it was confirmed that it was a shed that was fully involved in flames. The fire was put out within 15 minutes.

Multiple trees, a nearby metal shed and other belongings were damaged in the fire. There were no injuries reported, and no estimate on the amount of damage was provided.

The cause of the fire is reportedly related to an unattended wood-burning heating device.

The Appleton Fire Department wants to remind residents to:

Only use approved heatinga ppliances

Don’t leave open burning fires unattended. Maintain proper spacing between heating appliances and combustible materials.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.