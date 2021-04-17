Wood from Madison laboratory headed for U.S. Capitol repairs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (August 2019)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Workers repairing damage to the U.S. Capitol during January’s riot are using priceless wood that spent decades sitting in a Madison laboratory.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Products Laboratory has been storing nearly 80 mahogany boards it acquired during World War I for research on aircraft propeller material.

Officials with the Architect of the Capitol, the agency that maintains the building, plan to use the wood to repair doors and millwork damaged during the Jan. 6 riot. The agency says the type of mahogany stored at the lab is no longer available anywhere in the world at any price. The lab shipped the wood to Washington D.C. by truck in February.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Football: East-West rivalry renews; Appleton North, Neenah grab big wins

Green Bay East, Green Bay West continue historic rivalry

Shawano's Abby Tuma beats cancer to return volleyball court, receives WIAA Spirit Award

Appleton North & Manitowoc Lincoln girls, Kimberly boys punch tickets to spring state

Kimberly boys and girls volleyball teams prepare for sectional showdowns

Blizzard preps for 2021 season