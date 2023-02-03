PRAIRIE FARM, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking for information on a wooden giraffe carving that was cut off and stolen from a park in Wisconsin.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where someone cut off and stole a giraffe wood carving. Authorities believe that the theft happened between late October and early November.

The giraffe wood carving was at Pioneer Park in Prairie Farm. There were no details provided on how much the carving is worth or if there are any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 715-537-3106. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.