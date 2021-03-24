Woodland Fire Department donates fire engine to Moraine Park

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Moraine Park Technical College now has a new tool to help teach students of the college’s Fire/EMT Program.
According to officials, the Woodland Fire Department announced their plans to stop their community services and planned to donate their fire engine to Moraine Park.
“We hope this donation will help Moraine Park fill the industry with new firefighters,” says Tony Roethle, Woodland Fire Department Chief.
Moraine Park says there has been a record number of students that are in the firefighter certification courses.
The donated fire engine will be used for hands-on learning and will help the students learn on equipment that will be comparable to what they could see on the job.
“The donation of the fire truck complements the existing simulation equipment used for Fire/EMT students,” says Barb Jascor, Dean of Health and Human Services.