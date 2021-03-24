Woodland Fire Department donates fire engine to Moraine Park

The Woodland Fire Department donated their fire truck to Moraine Park Technical College to aid fire education. Pictured in the back row (left to right) are Dana Bourland, director of community advancement at Moraine Park; Barb Jascor, dean of health and human services at Moraine Park; Werner Lehnert, Woodland Fire Department; Paul Lehnert, Woodland Fire Department; Donny Zimmerman, Woodland Fire Department; Craig Becker, Woodland Fire Department; Rick Kling, Woodland Fire Department; Alex Braunschweiger, Woodland Fire Department; Rick Schumacher, Woodland Fire Department; Jeremy Lackas, Woodland Fire Department; and Aaron Paul, fire instructor at Moraine Park. Front row (left to right) are Dr. Jim Eden, VP of academic affairs at Moraine Park; Tony Roethle, Woodland Fire Chief; Nicki Roethle, Woodland Fire Department; Charles Hagen, Woodland Fire Department; and Andrew La Cross, Woodland Fire Department.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Moraine Park Technical College now has a new tool to help teach students of the college’s Fire/EMT Program.

According to officials, the Woodland Fire Department announced their plans to stop their community services and planned to donate their fire engine to Moraine Park.

“We hope this donation will help Moraine Park fill the industry with new firefighters,” says Tony Roethle, Woodland Fire Department Chief.

Moraine Park says there has been a record number of students that are in the firefighter certification courses.

The donated fire engine will be used for hands-on learning and will help the students learn on equipment that will be comparable to what they could see on the job.

“The donation of the fire truck complements the existing simulation equipment used for Fire/EMT students,” says Barb Jascor, Dean of Health and Human Services.