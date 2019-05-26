Woodland Indian Art Show unites Midwest, East coast Native American artwork Video

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Oneida community and Native American communities beyond Wisconsin are using this weekend to display some of the best Native American art.

The Woodland Indian Art Show is being held at the Oneida Radisson Hotel and Conference Center this weekend.

The event is an art competition and also showcases unique artistic styles of Native American nations from the Midwest and eastern regions of the United States.

Saturday there were various art classes available along with food and refreshments.

Organizers say the art displayed is meant to help the community appreciate Native American culture.

"Our goal is to expand the awareness and the appreciation for the Woodland arts and really we're trying to carry on our traditions and our livelihood," says board director Gabrielle Metoxen. "And our nation is thriving through our art."

If you missed out on Saturday's event, there will be another show Sunday starting at 10 a.m.