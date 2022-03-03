(WFRV) – A popular local grocer says they are ‘discontinuing’ Russian vodka in response to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Woodman’s Food Market posted on their Facebook that they are discontinuing Russian vodka. They did not say which brands specifically were discontinued or if the decision is permanent.

According to data from the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, only 1.2% of vodka is imported from Russia. Most of the popular brands are made in the United States, Sweden, France and other countries.

The Facebook post was also accompanied by the #WeStandWithUkraine.

Previously some governors across the country called for the removal of Russian vodkas.