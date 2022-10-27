EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Woodwalk Gallery (WWG), located in Egg Harbor is a locally owned art gallery shop. Owned and run by Joslyn and Matt Villalpando, this shop is unique and a tradition to Door County.

WWG features over 80 different local, Midwest artists, ranging from watercolors, jewelry, oil paintings, sculptures, metalwork, wood, glass, and pottery. All art is displayed in a two-story, open-air barn, that is homey and welcoming to all people.

WWG has a holiday event to feature this fall/winter, as they wrap up their 2022 store season! This year, WWG will host “Home for the Holidays: Gift-y & Wintry” which will feature lots of holiday and winter art and will have the perfect holiday gifts to take home. Despite the cold, WWG will have homemade treats and warm drinks for all customers to keep them warm.

During November, Joslyn will host a few art workshops for those interested. The goal here is aimed to teach a thoughtfully curated event, with handmade materials, guidance, food and drinks, and a good time. Some feature workshops include: block print tea tassels, pet embroidery, and poms and tassel gift toppers.

Typical hours of WWG are:

Weekdays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (May – October)

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (May – October)

Sundays: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (May – October)

During the latter months of the year, WWG is only open on weekends.

During the summer months, live music, weddings, and dining events are available too.

For more info on how to sign up for events, or just check out WWG, click here.