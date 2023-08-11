BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced the completion of a major two-year construction project in Brown County.

WisDOT officials say the construction of 14.7 miles of WIS 96 from WIS 32 in the Town of Greenleaf to I-43 in the Village of Denmark has been completed.

Construction for the $12.8 million project began on August 1, 2022, and has now finished on time and on budget.

Officials say improvements will extend the pavement service life and decrease future maintenance costs, while also providing a smoother driving surface for drivers.

Improvements include:

Mill, Cold-In-Place Recycling, and overlay of the existing asphalt pavement

Beamguard replacement and necessary grading

Culvert pipe replacements and drainage improvements

Replacement of the existing box culvert between County X and Ronk Road with a new single-span bridge structure

Miscellaneous storm sewer repairs in Lark and Shirley

Centerline rumble strips

New pavement markings

It was noted that some landscaping and finishing work will continue into the fall but it is minor work and will have just minor traffic impacts.

More information about the project can be found here.