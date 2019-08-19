Work moves along on renovation at Neville Public Museum in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Work is moving forward on a multi-million dollar project to renovated the core gallery of the Neville Public Museum in Green Bay. Local 5’s Kris Schuller went there today to get an update on the progress.

It has been two months since the last artifact inside the Neville’s core gallery was put into storage. And since that time the museum’s director says the space has been wiped clean.

“All of the walls have been taken out not critical to the new design, all the flooring has been taken up so we’ll have a super safe floor surface,” said Museum Director Beth Lemke.

The work is all part of a $3 million renovation aimed at refreshing this 8,000 square feet space that has seen little change the past 36 years.

“Things have changed over the last 30 years, people learn differently, our technology has updated obviously,” said Content Curator Lisa Kain.

“In the museum world we don’t want to be stagnant, we want to be reflective of the community in which we serve,” Lemke said.

With 2,000 artifacts removed and walls torn down, Lemke says the focus is on choosing paint for walls and floors, installing lighting and waiting for case work to arrive.

“The design is flexible and mobile and the cases are easy to get into,” Lemke said.

All to define 11 new sections being created here to tell visitors the story of Northeast Wisconsin.

“We’re going to have high tech, we’ll have low tech, different experiences as you go through the space,” Lemke said.

“This opportunity doesn’t come around a lot even for museum professionals in general, to redo a permanent space of this size,” Kain said.

A space where old familiar artifacts will be presented in unique new ways.

“In this day and age where things change, now we have the ability to change along with time,” said Lemke.

The gallery should reopen next summer.

