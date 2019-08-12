Work to begin Monday on WIS 114 in Calumet Co.

CALUMET CO., Wis. (WFRV) — A $1.68 million contract was signed by Governor Tony Evers Monday to improve over six miles of WIS 114 in Calumet County.

Northeast Asphalt Inc. of Greenville, the prime contractor for the project, will begin work on WIS 114 from WIS 55 in Sherwood to WIS 32/57 in Hilbert on Monday, August 19. Work is set to finish by the end of September this year.

Crews will be milling and overlaying the existing asphaltic surface and excavating various culverts to prevent frost heaving in the winter.

WIS 114 will be closed and detoured beginning Monday for the repair work. WisDOT expects the closure to last nine working days, but access to properties will be maintained.

For the remainder of the project, WIS 114 will remain open. Temporary, single lane closures with flagging operations will be used during resurfacing work.

Traffic along WIS 114 will be detoured via County B and WIS 32/57.

Officials say the work will provide a smoother riding surface and increase the usable lifespan of the current section of pavement. The addition of new centerline and shoulder rumble strips and new pavement markings will improve safety.