APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Between April and November of 2021, a crash occurred every three hours in a work zone. The main causes were speed, distracted driving, and tailgating.

Because of this, Outagamie County and others kicked off National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW) on Tuesday. The idea is to promote public awareness of work zone hazards along with the importance of work zone safety.

“I think the biggest thing is to slow down, stay totally focused, no distractions, and just observe what the work zone is asking them to do. We’re going to try and keep this message for the whole year, not just one week,” says Outagamie County Highway Commissioner, Dean Steingraber.

In Wisconsin, it is illegal to use handheld mobile devices in any work zone and it’s prohibited to text while driving.

Outagamie County officials are encouraging the public to wear orange on Wednesday for ‘Go Orange Day.’ By uploading your photo on social media with the hashtags #Orange4Safety and #GoOrangeDay, you can help spread the awareness of work zone safety.

