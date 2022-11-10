BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Last week, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced an enforcement effort to improve work zone safety, and during a three-hour span on Sunday evening, over a dozen citations were given.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement earlier in November in partnership with the Brown County Highway Department, with the goal of the enforcement campaign to help change driver behavior in the area.

“We average nearly 2,500 crashes a year over the past five years on our highways in construction zones and those crashes have resulted in over 60 fatalities,” said Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain.

According to a release, the three-hour ‘work zone traffic enforcement operation’ took place on November 6.

During the operation, law enforcement officers:

Conducted 20 traffic stops in work zones

Issued 13 citations and seven warnings for speeding

Issued one citation for a violation of the ‘Move Over or Slow Down’ statute

Issued one citation for using a cell phone in a work zone

Deputies say that one driver was cited for driving 80 mph in a 55 mph construction zone.

The goal of the initiative is to ensure the safety of everyone traveling or working on Wisconsin’s roads and highways.