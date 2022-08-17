KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials confirmed that a person died at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna Tuesday evening, and the incident is under investigation.

According to Ahlstrom-Munksjo, on August 16 a worker at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna died. The incident did happen during operating hours.

There was no additional information, and the incident is under investigation. Both regional emergency response and OSHA are investigating the incident.

The following statement was provided:

During the evening of August 16 at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna, a fatality occurred during operating hours. The family of our team member has been notified and we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We have no further details but are working closely with investigators as they review the incident. The incident is currently under investigation by both regional emergency response and OSHA. Ahlstrom-Munksjo

OSHA is also investigating an accident at a De Pere foundry that resulted in a death. That incident happened on August 5.

Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.