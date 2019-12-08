Worker dies after becoming trapped in machinery at Sub-Zero

FITCHBURG, Wis. (AP) — Police in Fitchburg say a worker died at Sub-Zero after becoming trapped in machinery.

Emergency crews were called to the company Friday night about someone who was not breathing and had no pulse.

The trapped employee was freed by the Fire Department and was dead at the scene. Authorities have not released the employee’s name.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is among agencies investigating the apparent accident along with representatives of Sub-Zero.

The company designs and builds refrigeration, cooking and dishwashing appliances