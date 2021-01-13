GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Workers remove burning car from business, car is total loss

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A car is a total loss with minor damages to a business after a fire Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of Main Street in Green Bay.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department was dispatched for reports of a gas tank on fire inside a building. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from inside and behind a shop building, there was a car burning outside.

The car was able to be removed by workers using a front end loader while it was on fire.

Firefighters quickly controlled the car fire and found no fire inside the building.

It’s estimated that it’s a $5,000 loss and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire was equipment failure.

