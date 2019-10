GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development says they have received formal notice of a workforce reduction at Georgia-Pacific Consumer Operations in Green Bay.

A total of 55 workers may be affected at Georgia-Pacific’s Mason Street location.

DWD reports 27 of those 55 affected have accepted other roles at other locations within the company.

The reduction is reportedly scheduled to begin on December 26 of this year.