Working up a sweat while studying in the library at Preble High School

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The librarian at Preble High School in Green Bay does all she can to keep her facility fun and functional. Which is why as Kris Schuller reports, she has added a new tool to grab student’s attention.



Inside Preble High School – lots of students – lots of studying. But for the past week when Ellah Komp visits the library she not only studies, she works up a sweat.



“I can just rest my arms right here, they have an armrest for your forearms, it engages all your lower muscles, so it’s really nice to exercise on,” Komp said.



This is an exercise desk, combination desk and exercise bike, here because of librarian Lori Barber.



“It’s been used every hour since we’ve put it up,” Barber said.



An innovative thinker – dedicated to keeping her library fresh.



“I wanted to give the kids a different opportunity to utilize the library and to learn,” Barber said.



Barber bought the exercise desk from proceeds from her Hard Cover Cafe. Started in 2014 as a way to fund library improvements.



“I bring out a Keurig and I make homemade biscotti for the kids every Friday. I charge a dollar donation for the biscotti and a dollar for the coffee,” barber said.



In the past the money has been used to buy comfy chairs and high top tables.



“She is always talking about how this year I’m planning on getting this, this year I’m planning on getting this cool thing,” Komp said.



And this time around it’s the exercise desk.



“It’s odd and it’s cool. You can do homework on it moving your legs, barely even noticing anything. It’s quite nice,” said another student, Ian Hoppe.



“They are very innovative, not a lot of people have them. So it’s a really nice opportunity for these kids,” said Barber.



Students like Ellah Komp – who’ve found a new place to reduce stress while they study.



Another exercise desk has been ordered for the library. Barber hopes it will be up for use in a few weeks.