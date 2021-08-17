World Relief Fox Valley ready for Afghani Refugees as the conflict continues

APPLETON, Wis.(WFRV)-All eyes are on Afghanistan, as the Taliban continues to take over cities. American Troops began to pull out of the 20-year war within the last couple of weeks.

“They either have a prominent civil war or they basically leave them be,” said Dr. Michael Jasinski, a political science professor at UW Oshkosh. There are questions on if the pull-out took place years ago, would the outcome be the same? “It could have been last year, it could have been ten years, even fifteen years ago, it would have been exactly the same,” said Jasinski.

World Relief Fox Valley is preparing for Afghani Refugees, who are headed to the United States. There hasn’t been an official call for help, but it is more than likely coming soon. “When we receive confirmation that the flight arrangements have been made to the Appleton Airport, which is where all of the people we receive arrive, we will begin our work,” said Tami McLaughlin.

McLaughlin has been with World Relief Fox Valley for seven years. The Appleton location recently assisted a total of one thousand Refugees. “We look forward to the welcome at the Airport. It’s almost like welcoming a new family member or a new baby,” said McLaughlin.

The Afghan community in Appleton is small, and because of security reasons, no one wanted to speak with the media about their experiences. A Refugee is an individual who is forced to flee their Country because of war, persecution or natural disaster. At World Relief, they also refer to them as Clients and provide a bridge towards U.S. Citizenship, along with housing, employment and much more. If you would like more information on how to become a U.S. Citizen, click here.