GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Arguably one of the greatest comedians of all time, Jerry Seinfeld, has announced that he will be coming to Green Bay in April to perform at The Weidner.

The Weidner, along with JS Touring, announced on Thursday that Emmy Award winner and multi-time nominee Jerry Seinfeld will perform his newest stand-up routine in The Weidner’s Cofrin Family Hall on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Tickets for the event will go on sale beginning Tuesday, December 19 at 10 a.m.

Seinfeld co-created what is widely considered the greatest comedy series in the history of television, “Seinfeld,” alongside Larry David, which ran for nine seasons and won numerous Emmy, Golden Globe, and People’s Choice awards.

His latest Emmy-nominated Netflix projects include “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill” along with the highly acclaimed web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Tickets start at $55 and will be available for purchase through Ticket Star at WeidnerCenter.com, TicketStarOnline.com, or by calling Ticket Star at 800-895-0071.