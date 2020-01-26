World’s largest ‘Tecmo Super Bowl Tournament’ estimated giveaway of $4,000 in cash and prizes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The world’s largest Tecmo Super Bowl tournament- Tundra Bowl, kicked off its seventh installment at the Watering Hole in Howard on Saturday.

Gamers from all over the country united to participate in the tournament for another year, “Last year, we gave away over $3,000 in cash and prizes, and had 73 registered players for our tournament.” Says Director of the Tecmo Super Boal Tournament, Nate Smithson.

This year Smithson estimated giving away nearly $4,000 in cash and prizes, including an autographed Bo Jackson jersey.

This tournament also featured an in-game Tecmo Super Bowl player, and ex-Green Bay Packers player, Harry Sydney.

Sydney signed autographs to help benefit the organization, My Brother’s Keeper, which strives to give men a second chance at getting their life back on track.

“We are excited for this partnership, and our ability to help our community here in northeast Wisconsin.” Says Smithson.