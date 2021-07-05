World’s tallest horse dies in Wisconsin

POYNETTE, Wis. (AP) — The world’s tallest horse has died in Wisconsin.

WMTV reports that the 20-year-old Belgian named “Big Jake” died several weeks ago. The horse was 6-foot-10-inch tall and weighed 2,500 pounds.

The Guinness Book of World Records certified him as the world’s tallest living horse in 2020. He lived on Smokey Hollow Farm in Poynette.

The farm’s owner, Jerry Gilbert, says Big Jake was a “superstar” and a “truly magnificent animal.”

He plans to memorialize Big Jake by keeping his stall empty and inserting a brick on the outside of his stall with his picture and name.

D1 State Championship Kyle Malzhan