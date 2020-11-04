“Worst Street Worst Nightmare,” intersection in Green Bay with a high number of incidents

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- In Brown County, there are over sixty-four hundred reportable traffic collisions each year. Of those traffic collisions, almost fourteen-hundred people are injured and nearly twenty people lose their lives due to a crash. A report called the anatomy of Brown County, Traffic Safety Summary released in January 2020 by the Department of Transportation Wisconsin tracks data from law enforcement agencies in throughout the County.

Green Bay, makes up a small portion of those statistics. Green Bay Police would not characterize any one intersection more dangerous than another, they have identified a specific intersection that has seen the most number of incidents. “Crash statistics with anything that we call reportable accident being property damage more than a thousand dollars, injury or fatality going back one year is Military and Mason,” said Lieutenant Mike Sobieck of Green Bay PD.

There are a number of contributing factors on why this particular intersection has a high number of incidents. “A couple of the key factors is that both speed limits on Military and Mason is thirty-five miles per hour. In addition to that, both the left turn signals north and southbound are red or green only. There is no flashing yellow for people to go when they don’t see traffic coming,” said Matt Knutsen, Traffic Officer for Green Bay PD. Some collisions can occur due to a motorist trying to beat a yellow to red light. “I’ve seen a lot of people when the light turns yellow, instead of slowing and braking with a safe distance before the intersection. They try and hurry up and accelerate through the intersection in order to make it just because they’re impatient,” said Knutsen.

Other contributing factors can include distracted driving. That does not just mean cell phone use, it could also be a driver eating, engaged in a conversation with a passenger, or adjusting a radio. “Taking all reportable accidents in that area, we have had a total of twelve. It doesn’t seem like much, but when you add in the injury factor, at that location we had seven accidents,” said Lt. Sobieck.

Also noted in the traffic safety summary, December has the highest number of crashed, while July has the highest number of injury and fatal crashes. Eight out of ten injured or killed motorists are Brown County Residents. Nineteen out of twenty injured of killed motorists are Wisconsin residents.