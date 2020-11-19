Worst street, worst nightmare part 3, Neenah and Oshkosh roundabouts

NEENAH, Wis.(WFRV)- The third installment of our “Worst Street, Worst Nightmare” investigation takes us to Neenah where the focus for police is a roundabout at Winneconne and Green Bay road. “This is our main thoroughfare through the city of Neenah,” said Lieutenant Amy Wagner of the Neenah Police Department. Winneconne is right off of I-41, and can see hundreds of vehicles each day, including large trucks. There are however fewer accidents at that intersection now than when the roundabout was first installed years ago. “The accidents that we do have at this intersection have significantly less injuries with those accidents,” said Wagner. Injury collisions are few and far between, but a property damage accident can cost thousands of dollars in repairs.

“What we do see a lot here is people failing to yield to other vehicles,” said Wagner. The Department has implemented a plan of action to curb the traffic related incidents at this location with among other things, extra patrols and enforcement in the area. “With the addition to a data analysist in our department, we are able to track in real time the situations in our city, that we can send our officers to, that is not just based on a guessing game,” said Wagner.

In Oshkosh, the area with the most incidents is also a heavily traveled roundabout. The city itself really does not have a lot of traffic collisions, but according to the department the intersection of Washburn and Highway 21 has the most incidents. “We do see very few injury collisions at the location,” said Officer Kate Mann of the Oshkosh Police Department. Prior to COVID-19, there were a number of events that would have brought thousands of people to the area. There are a couple colleges that also would have had a number of students and faculty/staff that would also contribute to the high volume of traffic. With all of that out of the picture right now due to restrictions and closures, the numbers remain low. “Oshkosh has about 66-thousand residents and I would say that the roundabouts are a good thing because the idea behind them is that if there are accidents they should be at lower speeds and less property damage,” said Mann.

As we head into the winter and snow season, the amount of traffic accidents and incidents will increase. Both departments say that they will continue to keep an eye on the two locations as well as all of the roads going forward. Their advice to everyone is to make sure you slow down and increase your following distance.