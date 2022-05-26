(WFRV) – An organization specializing in rescuing Great Danes wants to remind owners there are resources to support dogs during financial hardships after eight Great Danes were rescued.

The Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota and Wisconsin says it was asked to save eight Great Danes that were seized from living in a minivan. Four adults and four puppies were saved.

Officials say that the two adult breeding females were fed ‘adequately’, but the rest were reportedly left to starve and fight for their lives. A 2-year-old chocolate male weighed 63 pounds and was in ‘really rough condition’.

The Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota and Wisconsin

The Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota and Wisconsin

The Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota and Wisconsin

The Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota and Wisconsin

A female puppy was described as ‘lethargic’ and ‘barely hanging on’.

The eight dogs are ‘as healthy as they can be’. Officials mentioned that the dogs are getting dewormed, flea/tick medications and on strict feeding schedules and diets to make sure weight is gained in a healthy way.

The dogs were rescued from western Minnesota, and the authorities are in touch with the owners. The previous owners did try to find the dogs a new home and asked for help on Craigslist.

(Pictures below are from an update a few days after the rescue)

The Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota and Wisconsin

The Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota and Wisconsin

The Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota and Wisconsin

The Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota and Wisconsin

The Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota and Wisconsin

Officials with the Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota and Wisconsin tell Local 5 that financial struggles factored into this rescue. Those with financial hardships can use resources from the Wisconsin Humane Society or the Pet Pantry of Wisconsin. These resources can be used for food or other items.

Information on how to donate or apply to adopt/foster can be found on the organization’s website. The organization is located in Siren, Wisconsin. Those looking to adopt these specific dogs will have to wait due to the ‘long road ahead’ and as officials gather more information. There are other Great Danes that are waiting for their forever home.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.