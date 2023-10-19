FOND DU LAC, WI (WFRV) – Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt released a new video Thursday showing wounded K-9 Iro walking alone. That’s just six days after he was shot and wounded during a disturbance call in the City of Fond du Lac.

It was also the first time they were able to use his name Iro, in public.

The Department of Justice requested that Local 5 News hold off on naming the animal so as not to identify his deputy handler.

Local 5 News has honored that request even as other media disregarded the protocol that comes with deputy-involved shooting cases.

The DOJ confirmed that Deputy Blaine Evans is the officer who exchanged gunfire with Kyle Massie, 43, Saturday while responding to a disturbance with weapons call. Massie died at the scene. Police say Massie was armed and drew his weapon.

Deputy Evans is on administrative leave, which is agency policy.

The sheriff reports that Iro does not appear to have lost his ability to smell, a key factor in his past success with drug confiscations.

“He even gets to go outside for his bathroom breaks!” The sheriff wrote on Facebook. “His right rear leg remains in a hard cast, and this is to help the healing process with the goal of regaining more function as he continues rehab. This is all possible thanks to his great medical team and the support of this community far beyond pulling for him. We can’t thank you all enough!”