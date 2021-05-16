WPPA Convention returns with eager Photographers ready to get back to work

BONDUEL, Wis.(WFRV)- Shut down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wisconsin Professional Photographers Association held their annual “Shoot Out at the Ok Corral” Convention. Those in attendance were reflective on the past year and the massive shut down. “It was scary, we’re all small business owners and that’s how we put food on our table,” said Mary Fisk-Taylor of Professional Photographers of America.

The WPPA-Convention has been around for 125-years, and started back when photographers used something called film and flash cubes. “It changed a lot through the years. I came in when it was all film,” said Kenneth Martin. The digital revolution has changed the game completely, which can be an adjustment for seasoned veterans. “Digital came around the year 2000 and that has really changed the complexion of the industry,” said Martin.

A unique quality about this Convention is that professionals with decades of experience, sit along side beginners while learning together. “This association fosters photographers in all areas of the industry,” said Bill Sargent President of WPPA. The organization also provides marketing advice, along with other components needed to run a successful business. “The value of being here is getting to know your fellow photographers, making friendships and learning from each other,” said Martin.