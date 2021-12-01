WPS announces solar energy milestones in Wisconsin, serving homes sunny-side up

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) is celebrating two solar energy milestones in the month of December. Milestones they say are pretty significant.

According to a release, these important moments come from two solar parks – the Badger Hollow Solar Park and the Two Creeks Solar Park.

Milestone 1

Two Creeks Solar Park in Manitowoc County is the first large-scale solar facility in state history and it recently marked its one year in service – which WPS officials say brought some pretty impressive statistics.

Since Nov. 2020, members of WPS say the 150-megawatt facility has produced enough energy to:

Power more than 64 million smartphones for a year.

Run more than 515,000 refrigerators for a year.

Power more than 2,500 home games at Lambeau Field.

The facility also had to tough through difficult weather the past year. WPS officials say Two Creek Solar Park stayed reliable despite several inches of snow, bitterly cold temperatures, humid summer days, and damaging thunderstorms.

Milestone 2

On the other panel, WPS officials say they launched the first phase of Badger Hollow Solar Park in Iowa County recently and it is now powering homes across the state – doubling the amount of solar energy being delivered to WPS customers

Phase one is apparently capable of producing 150 megawatts of solar generation, which WPS staff say equals power for 45,000 homes.

Badger Hollow also features nearly 500,000 state-of-the-art panels that capture solar energy on both sides, as well as a tracking system that rotates the panels to follow the path of the sun.

On a side note: WPS and Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) both own the Two Creeks Solar Park and the first phase of the Badger Hollow Solar Park so the produced energy serves customers with both companies.

Future plans

Officials say both solar facilities are important at helping reduce carbon emissions, a focus of both WPS and its parent company, WEC Energy Group.

Members of WEC say its goal is to reduce carbon emissions by 80% at the end of 2030 and make its electric generation fleet net carbon neutral by 2050.

The company has also announced plans to transition away from using coal as a fuel source by 2035.