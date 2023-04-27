GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) -Lambeau Field hosted champions in volunteerism. The Volunteer Center of Brown County is celebrating 50 years of helping caring people find causes in our community.



Once again Local 5 was there to show support with Anchors Tom Zalaski and Michele McCormack serving as emcees.

“Whether it’s animals or youth, a lot of different groups give back,” explained Executive Director Eric Sponholtz. “We have individuals who have volunteered for more than 20 years. So it really runs the gamut of the volunteers we’re celebrating today.”

Among the nominees was Diane Mangan. She is a founding member of Ribbon of Hope, a grassroots group of breast cancer survivors who help those in the fight find grant money to help with the expenses insurance doesn’t pay.

“Also things like mortgages and rent,” Diane added. “Utilities and a wig. Things like that.”

You get the sense Diane was content just with the attention of being nominated. But the judging panel noted her action after the foundation lost everything in a fire in 20-10.

As she always has, Diane has been a leader in overcoming any challenge.

“I’m honored and I’m honored for Ribbon of Hope because we do such tremendous things for women and men with breast cancer.”

The WPS Awards have been going on for 35 years.

The Volunteer Center of Brown County is marking five decades of connecting countless volunteers with close to 200 non-profits in Northeast Wisconsin.