WPS crews working hard to restore power to thousands of residents amidst weather conditions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) crews are continuing to deal with high winds and heavy snow as they work to restore power to all customers.

Since early Wednesday morning workers have restored power for more than 35,000 customers all across northeast, north central and northern Wisconsin.

While severe weather conditions are affecting restoration efforts, crews will continue working around the clock until power is restored to all customers.

Unfortunately, some customers could remain without power into Friday.

More specific restoration times will be put into WPS’s outage map as they become available tonight and tomorrow.

A reminder for hunters, with gun deer season ongoing, all hunters are asked to be aware of utility crews that may be working in wooded areas.

Hunters should also be on the lookout and stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines.

All customers should report any downed lines they encounter to WPS (800-450-7240) or a local law enforcement agency immediately.