WPS ends COVID-19 emergency order, customers could face disconnection

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) announced that it is ending its COVID-19 emergency order and customers behind on their bills could face disconnection.

According to the WPS, the termination of its emergency order was decided upon the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin and customers received disconnection notices on July 15.

WPS said residents who are behind on their energy bills or are having trouble paying should contact them as soon as possible for financial assistance.

WPS officials shared that some customers may qualify for energy assistance through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP).

Applications are being accepted through September 30.

