WPS expects lower heating bills for customers this winter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Our cold weather this morning had many people turning on their furnaces for the first time. And while no one is looking forward to winter, heating bills should be lower than last year.

Across Northeast Wisconsin heating season has arrived, as temperatures drop and furnaces kick in. And while the thought of winter may have you worried about your heating bill, Matt Cullen from WPS says there is a silver lining to it all.

“We expect that an average residential customer will pay four percent less to heat their home, as compared to last winter,” Cullen said.

The utility’s winter heating forecast is based on a 20-year average of winter weather and assumes the price of natural gas remains where it is today.

“It translates to about $23 less this year as compared to last, to heat a home through the entire winter season,” said the WPS spokesperson.

The U.S. Department of Energy says the typical family spends at least $2,200 each year on energy costs, with half going toward heating and cooling. So Cullen urges customers to take steps to save even more.

By turning thermostats down 7-10 degrees while sleeping or away from home, by sealing gaps around windows, doors and siding to keep warm air in and by scheduling a furnace tune-up for safety and efficiency. He also suggests spreading out your energy costs evenly year-round with budget billing.

“Provides you with a more stable, more consistent bill each and every month. That way you can plan a little bit more accordingly, have some certainty on what your costs will be month to month,” said Cullen.

Which is so important during winter heating season.

Cullen says energy assistance is also available to those who qualify through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program. Each year roughly 200,000 families receive one-time grants