WPS Garden of Lights returns to Green Bay Botanical Garden for 24th year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay area winter favorite will return in late November, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Green Bay Botanical Garden’s 24th annual WPS Garden of Lights will kick off on Friday, Nov. 27. Over 300,000 lights shaped into spell-binding, nature-inspired light displays will be available to view in the winter wonderland, which serves as the Garden’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

According to the Green Bay Botanical Garden, they’re prepared to keep guests, volunteers, and staff safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This summer, 98% of our guests who were surveyed reported feeling safe while visiting the Garden with the measures we put in place,” says Susan Garot, Executive Director. “We’re confident in our ability to offer a safe, fun experience for everyone during our annual light show.”

The following protocols are being implemented to continue providing a safe experience:

Dated and timed entry tickets must be purchased in advance.

Capacity capped at 2,500 guests per night spread out over a 4-hour period to limit gatherings in enclosed spaces.

Parking available on-site and overflow parking within walking distance so guests do not have to ride shuttle buses in close contact with others.

Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the Garden.

Bathrooms and high touchpoints will be sanitized every hour.

Face coverings are required in all Garden buildings (ages 2 and up) and outdoors when physical distancing isn’t possible.

Limited seating on horse-drawn wagon rides. Up to 10 guests per wagon (grouped by household). Face coverings are required on the wagon.

One-way entry and exit points.

Guests will be able to see a few new displays, including:

An illuminated winter wonderland in the Johnson Woodland Garden

A magnificent 60–ft. oak tree in the Arendt Conifer Garden that rotates through the four seasons

Multi-colored, glistening lights on trees in different areas of the Garden

To learn more about the WPS Garden of Lights, visit the Green Bay Botanical Garden’s website.

Latest Stories