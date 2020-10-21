WPS, law enforcement agencies teaming up against scammers

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Public Service is teaming up with local law enforcement agencies to stop phone scams.

As part of the initiative, law enforcement and others across northeast and north central Wisconsin are sharing a social media message to warn the community about the dangers of utility scams.

Over the years, WPS says its customers have lost thousands of dollars to con artists.

Scammers may:

Pretend to be from WPS

They may manipulate caller ID or use a recorded message that appears to be from WPS

Threaten to turn off a customer’s energy right away

Demand immediate payment, often with a prepaid debit card. In some cases, scammers may request unusual payment methods like Bitcoin. WPS will never do this.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, WPS is not disconnecting residential customers.

“If you think a scammer is targeting you, hang up. It’s not rude, it’s safe,” WPS says.

If you are unsure if a call is legitimate, contact WPS at 800-450-7260. Customers who fall victim to scams should contact their local law enforcement agency. For more warning signs, visit the WPS website.

