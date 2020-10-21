WPS, law enforcement agencies teaming up against scammers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo via WSPA

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Public Service is teaming up with local law enforcement agencies to stop phone scams.

As part of the initiative, law enforcement and others across northeast and north central Wisconsin are sharing a social media message to warn the community about the dangers of utility scams.

Over the years, WPS says its customers have lost thousands of dollars to con artists.

Scammers may:

  • Pretend to be from WPS
  • They may manipulate caller ID or use a recorded message that appears to be from WPS
  • Threaten to turn off a customer’s energy right away
  • Demand immediate payment, often with a prepaid debit card. In some cases, scammers may request unusual payment methods like Bitcoin. WPS will never do this. 

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, WPS is not disconnecting residential customers.

“If you think a scammer is targeting you, hang up. It’s not rude, it’s safe,” WPS says.

If you are unsure if a call is legitimate, contact WPS at 800-450-7260. Customers who fall victim to scams should contact their local law enforcement agency. For more warning signs, visit the WPS website

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Luxemburg-Casco claims NEC volleyball title, Seymour cruises in boys soccer playoffs

Luxemburg-Casco sweeps Freedom, faces FVL for NEC volleyball title next

High School Sports Xtra: Brillion dominates in Game of the Week against KLC

High School Sports Xtra: Xavier's Haen perseveres to win state title

High School Sports Xtra: Interview with WIAA Board of Control President Eric Russell

High School Football 10/16