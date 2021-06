GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) says that over 1,900 customers are affected in Green Bay by a power outage.

According to the WPS, the estimated restoration time is at 10:15 a.m. and 1,921 customers are affected. The cause is unknown, but there are thunderstorms in the area.

The outage started at 7:57 a.m. and there are crews assigned to the outage. WPS has an outage map that can be viewed online.

