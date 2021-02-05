WPS offering energy saving tips while tuning in for Super Bowl Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With Super Bowl Sunday just days away, Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) is helping customers stay energy efficient ahead of the big game.

With more people staying at home to tune in this year, energy use could see a spike as they prepare their game day needs with a big screen for the big game. There are a few energy efficient tips that those viewers at home can capitalize on while tuning in for the big game on Sunday.

You can dive into the end zone by following these energy-efficient plays that can take down costs on energy bills.

Run a reverse on your thermostat

– No need to get overheated celebrating every big play. Stay comfortable by turning down your thermostat. Setting a thermostat to 68 degrees can keep a home warm and manage heating costs. When leaving home or going to bed, set the thermostat back 7-10 degrees, so the furnace isn’t running when no one is around.

Call a counter with star-studded devices

– Sack wasted power by unplugging devices you’re not using or getting a smart power strip. Energy-sucking devices like video game consoles and coffee makers can increase your monthly bill. Also, customers buying a new television can look for an Energy Star model. They use 25% less energy than traditional televisions.

Move the chains with the microwave

– Microwaves and slow cookers use less energy than an oven, making them great options to warm up small snacks or dishes. If using the oven is best, stay efficient by using the oven light, not opening the door, to check on your gridiron grub.

Create home field advantage with fans

– Ceiling fans play both offense and defense, cooling in the summer and circulating warm air during the winter. In the winter, run your ceiling fan clockwise on the lowest setting. This pushes warm air down to prevent the thermostat from going up.

You can view other trick plays to run to manage energy costs on the WPS website.