GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – No one wants to get slapped with a huge energy bill, so Local 5 wanted to find out what you could do to make sure you’re not wasting money on keeping your home cool.

“(The options) in many cases are no cost, or low cost, to implement them,” said Matt Cullen, a spokesman for Wisconsin Public Service, or WPS.

One of the worst offenders in your home is your windows.

“Look around the outside of your windows,” said Cullen. “Check to look for any cracks, or gaps there. And if there are, use caulk or weather sealing to seal those up.”

Before you leave the house for the day don’t forget to close your blinds or curtains. And if you have not yet done so this year, it’s a good idea to have your air conditioner get checked. However, Cullen suggests that’s something you leave to the professionals.

“See if there’s any debris that got lodged (in your AC) from the spring and winter months,” he suggested. “Technicians can also check your components to make sure the air conditioning is running efficiently.”

You should also consider bumping up the thermostat when you’re not at home or sleeping.

“You can set your thermostat seven to 10 degrees higher again, so you’re not generating cool air inside your home when no one’s around or you won’t notice,” added Cullen.

When it gets really hot outside, Cullen suggests taking your cooking outside by using a grill. You might not realize it, but your stove and oven can give off a lot of unnecessary heat.

Fans are also an easy way to move around the cooler air. Make sure they’re running while your A/C is on to keep your home cool faster.

If you follow these tips, Cullen says you can save up to 10 percent on your bill.

If you need help paying your bill, WPS does offer payment help. You can find more online.