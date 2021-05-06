WPS opens applications for 2021 Rewarding Responders Grant

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) Foundation is accepting applications for their Rewarding Responders Grant.

According to a release, the WPS Foundation’s grant assists emergency response agencies by purchasing lifesaving equipment or vital training for their members.

WPS is offering $50,000 through its grant this year. Last year the De Pere Fire Rescue received the grant to purchase water rescue suits.

“To have support offsetting some of those costs of equipment really helps achieve our goal of providing the best possible service to our community,” says Alan Matzke, De Pere Fire Rescue Fire Chief.

Emergency response agencies are eligible to receive a grant if they:

Operate in the WPS electric or natural gas service area.

Demonstrate the equipment or training they will acquire is part of a well-planned effort to improve public safety. Grants also may be used for safety-related projects that are unique, one-time efforts.

Did not receive a grant in 2020.

Complete an online grant application.

A limited number of grants of up to $2,000 are available to eligible departments. Interested agencies can apply or learn more about the grant here.