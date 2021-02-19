WPS peregrine falcon released into nature, signaling Spring season

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A young peregrine falcon named “Tundra” is reminding everyone that winter will soon give way to spring.

The Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) says the young falcon was born last year at their Weston Power Plant.

Since Tundra was a chick when they found her, she was captured and cared for until she was big enough to be released at the Cedar Grove Ornithological Research Station (CGORS) this fall.

One of two chicks born at the Power Plant in May 2020, Tundra and her brother Kringle were named after WPS customers’ favorite things about Wisconsin.

Courtesy of Nadia Swanson, CGORS

Nadia Swanson, a volunteer at CGORS, took the above photo of Tundra with Master Bander Tom Meyer in October.

CGORS, established in the 1930s, traps and bands migrating raptors each fall and collects long-term population data. After each bird is banded, they safely released them back into the wild. 

This coming March will be peregrine falcon nesting season.

After the peregrine falcon chicks fly the nest, WPS says they do not know if they will ever see them again.

Sightings are made possible by the small identification bands attached to the falcons’ legs while they are still nestlings. 

WPS says hopefully the next time someone is able to ID Tundra, it will be at her own nest. 

WPS and We Energies say they are honored to be a part of a statewide effort to restore the peregrine falcon population because of their endangered species status set in the 1970s.

