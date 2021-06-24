WPS peregrine falcons spread their wings, leave Weston Power Plant nest box

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Public Service’s (WPS’) Weston Power Plant may be feeling a touch of empty nesting syndrome after a pair of its peregrine falcon chicks have taken flight for their first time, leaving the nest box.

Both falcons, Courage and Siren, who were named in honor of some of the many heroes and helpers of the COVID-19 pandemic, took flight during the month of June.

Photo courtesy of WPS

Photo courtesy of WPS

Courage, the male falcon, was reportedly the first to take to the skies, with his sister, Siren, learning to soar a couple of days later.

WPS officials say that during the next few weeks, Siren and Courage will fine-tune their flying skills while learning how to find and hunt prey on their own. The full-fledged falcons will then head off to start their own lives.

A video of Courage and Siren taking their first flights can be found below.