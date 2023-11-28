GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holidays approaching, Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) is sharing tips for a safe but festive holiday season.

Matt Cullen, spokesman for WPS, told Local 5’s Samantha Petters that the utility company wants to make sure their customers are not only using energy efficiently but also doing so safely during the holiday season.

“LED lights are significantly more efficient than incandescent lights, and they can last up to 20 years, so they are a great option for our customers who are looking to manage their energy costs while still celebrating the holiday season,” said Cullen.

When the time comes to take out the holiday decor, it’s also important to check the quality of the lights so that there is no danger. Whether you are decorating indoors or outdoors, you should never plug lights in that have not been carefully looked at.

“When it comes to your decorations or your light strands, you want to make sure to inspect those,” explained Cullen. “Make sure there are no frayed wires, no wires that are damaged so that you are not creating a safety concern or a safety hazard when you plug them in.”

Another way you can manage costs and energy use throughout the holiday season is to use timers for your light displays, whether they are for the house, the tree, or inflatable yard decorations.

“Holiday light timers are a great option to help our customers use energy efficiently as well as manage their energy costs because they will set your holiday lights and decorations to turn off instead of remaining on all night,” explained Cullen.

Cullen also stresses following the manufacturer’s guidelines so you don’t overload your outlets or string too many lights together. Remember to double-check that your extension cords and light strands are safe for outdoor use to stay weather-safe.

“Make sure that the chords and the light that you’re using are rated for outdoor use because those are going to be a little bit thicker, heavier duty wires and chords as opposed to the inside lights that you’re using on your tree or around other areas of your home,” said Cullen.

Celebrate the season while managing energy costs with these additional holiday tips:

Deck the halls with LED lights to use less energy.

Use a timer for your indoor and outdoor lighting displays to save.

Cook with your microwave and slow cooker to reduce energy use.

Lower your thermostat to 65 degrees when you’re away for the holidays.

For more information on the Holiday Lighting Calculator or more Holiday energy-saving tips, visit the WPS website.