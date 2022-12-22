(WFRV) – With the winter storm, the snow drifts are only half of the concern, but the other half has to do with strong winds.

Windy conditions could impact the power supply and even bring down some electrical lines in the area.

Local 5 News was able to catch up with the Wisconsin Public Service’s Matt Cullen to talk about how they’re preparing to respond if the lights go out.

“So far we have been checking supplies of the different pieces of equipment that we may need tonight and tomorrow,” said Cullen. “Things like our power lines, utility lines, and poles as well as other pieces of equipment that our crews may need to repair in an outage.”

WPS has also reached out to neighboring agencies to help in case of widespread outages.

Cullen also told Local 5 News about the risk of snow blocking your furnace pipes which could cause a carbon monoxide situation.

“If they’re going outside to snow blow or shovel, that is a great time to be able to do that,” said Cullen. “Take a few minutes, go over to the meter, to those appliance vents, and when you clean them, use your hand or a broom to do so.”