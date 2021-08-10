WPS reporting multiple communities without power in Northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV)- Tuesday’s storms have knocked power out for several Northeast Wisconsin communities.
As of Tuesday at 8:17 p.m., WPS is showing 8,442 people without power.
WATCH: Severe weather coverage rocks Northeastern Wisconsin
Below is a full breakdown of communities with outages:
|City
|Customers affected
|ALGOMA
|27
|ALLOUEZ
|1190
|ASHWAUBENON
|44
|ATHELSTANE
|2
|BELLEVUE
|518
|DE PERE
|30
|GREEN BAY
|6374
|HOWARD
|240
|HUMBOLDT
|42
|LEDGEVIEW
|109
|OSHKOSH
|171
|PESHTIGO
|135
|RED RIVER
|8
|SCOTT
|224
|UTICA
|32
|WRIGHTSTOWN
|1
Local 5 will continue updating this article with the latest outages and further information when it becomes available.