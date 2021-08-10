WPS reporting multiple communities without power in Northeast Wisconsin

Power Outage

(WFRV)- Tuesday’s storms have knocked power out for several Northeast Wisconsin communities.

As of Tuesday at 8:17 p.m., WPS is showing 8,442 people without power.

Below is a full breakdown of communities with outages:

CityCustomers affected
ALGOMA27
ALLOUEZ1190
ASHWAUBENON44
ATHELSTANE2
BELLEVUE518
DE PERE30
GREEN BAY6374
HOWARD240
HUMBOLDT42
LEDGEVIEW109
OSHKOSH171
PESHTIGO135
RED RIVER8
SCOTT224
UTICA32
WRIGHTSTOWN1
Courtesy: WPS Outage Map UPDATED AS OF 9:08 p.m.

Local 5 will continue updating this article with the latest outages and further information when it becomes available.

