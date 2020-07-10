GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

WPS to close downtown Green Bay campus as employees work remotely, move to different location

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – WPS will be closing its downtown Green Bay facility as employees shift to working remotely or relocate to its facility along Ashland Avenue.

A WPS spokesperson tells WFRV Local 5 the vast majority of its workers are already working remotely. Because they are doing this in a productive and efficient manner, WPS believes it’s time to close its downtown campus.

The building is set to close by November and will then be put up for sale.

No employees are losing their jobs as a result, according to WPS.

