GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – WPS will be closing its downtown Green Bay facility as employees shift to working remotely or relocate to its facility along Ashland Avenue.
A WPS spokesperson tells WFRV Local 5 the vast majority of its workers are already working remotely. Because they are doing this in a productive and efficient manner, WPS believes it’s time to close its downtown campus.
The building is set to close by November and will then be put up for sale.
No employees are losing their jobs as a result, according to WPS.
Latest Stories
- Green Bay’s troubled tourism industry takes another blow
- 1919 Kitchen and Tap, The Turn, 46 Below reopening in Green Bay
- WPS to close downtown Green Bay campus as employees work remotely, move to different location
- Green Bay to host GOP state convention after Women for Trump bus tour stops in De Pere
- Sen. Baldwin participates in ‘Build Back Better’ roundtable