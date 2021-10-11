WPS warns of high natural gas prices, expect an increase in heating bills

(WFRV) – Gas prices aren’t the only things on the rise, natural gas prices are also spiking nationwide.

According to Wisconsin Public Service, customers can expect their heating bills to rise due to the nationwide spike in natural gas prices. The price of natural gas has more than doubled this year and is at its highest price in a decade due to worldwide demand and tight supplies.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows a steady increase in residential natural gas prices since February in Wisconsin when it was $7.30. In July the price rose to $16.62.

WPS recently donated $4 to the Keep Wisconsin Warm Fund which gives financial assistance to those who need help paying their utility bills. Customers can also visit the WPS website for more information on energy assistance.

WPS serves around 453,000 electric customers and 335,000 natural gas customers in Northeast Wisconsin and select Michigan communities.