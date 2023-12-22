GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Public Service, one of the leading utility companies in the Greater Green Bay Area, has revoked its sponsorship from the National Railroad Museum due to the controversial satanic Christmas tree.

WPS provided Local 5 News with a statement, saying, “Our company and charitable foundation supports free speech. However, this act appears designed to provoke a strong reaction, not celebrate the spirit of the holiday season. We have asked for our sponsorship to be removed.”

The National Railroad Museum currently has a Festival of Trees event, in which organizations can decorate a tree. The Satanic Temple of Wisconsin just so happens to have a satanic Christmas tree, something a large amount of people have frowned upon.

“The National Railroad Museum does such good work,” said Father John Girotti from the Green Bay Diocese. “Who doesn’t like trains? I’m confused and hurt that this organization would choose to allow such a tree, which is so offensive to the thousands upon thousands of believers in Jesus in our community.”

Politicians have also taken note of the tree.

“They are essentially doing the devil’s work through things like this,” said Senator Andre Jacque. “How sad it is that we must demand that something that is so offensive be taken down.”

“You can find all the clever justifications you want, but I think, as state senator Andre Jacque said, it was well within the rights of the railroad museum within community standards to refuse displaying the tree,” added Congressman Mike Gallagher.

Museum officials have said in previous media interviews that they don’t want to discriminate when it comes to which organizations they allow to display trees.

However, this decision has lost them the sponsorship of one of northeast Wisconsin’s most prominent utility businesses.