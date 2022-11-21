GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Downtown Green Bay is looking a little brighter right now thanks to Ribbon of Hope’s Christmas Wreath Jubilee Project.

Over 50 people and organizations sponsor Christmas wreaths and then others deck them out with festive holiday decorations. There are 102 wreaths this year.

Organizers display the wreaths at the old children’s museum building on Washington Street in downtown Green Bay through Dec. 1. After that, the organizers arrange for the wreaths to get sent to people battling cancer.

Ribbon of Hope works with local oncology centers to identify those of all cancer diagnoses who may need a little extra cheer and recipients include cancer patients of all ages in Brown, Oconto and Kewaunee counties.

“I feel like it gives a lot of happiness to the people receiving the wreaths and I hope it makes them feel better,” said Hailey Michael who helped to decorate some of the wreaths in the display.

Hailey’s whole family helps decorate the wreaths. Her mother Kayla said they have been doing it since the program started about five years ago.

“Decorating for Christmas has always been something that has meant a lot to me and my family and something that we do as a tradition,” said Kayla Michael. “So being able to do that while giving back to the community was definitely something that I wanted to do.”

“I really just hope that it puts a smile on their face, they can forget about all the troubles that they’re going through and the rough times they are having and just enjoy Christmas and the holiday spirit,” said Vicki Haworth who is on the board of directors for Ribbon of Hope.

Organizers say this year was a record in terms of the number of wreaths they have and that the project has grown each year.

There’s also a QR code on the outside glass of the display that people can scan to donate to Ribbon of Hope.