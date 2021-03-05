Wrightstown boys basketball team gets send-off ahead of state game

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wrightstown Boys Basketball team walked down the halls surronded by fellow classmates cheering them on as they departed for Friday’s game.

The game will be played in Oshkosh at Menominee Nation Arena. The Tigers play against Racine Saint Catherine’s at 10:45 a.m.

“I mean given last year when we made it to the sectional finals and we were projected to win, but we didn’t get a chance to prove ourselves as a state team last year, it just really added on the importance to us seniors that were part of the team last year that this is the year we really need to make it, ” Wrightstown senior Matthew Hansen said.

“We won our sectional final, that’s what we really wanted to do, but we’re not done yet. We want to put a banner up on the wall that says state champ instead of just having a banner over there that says state qualifier,” says younger Wrightstown senior Sam Haese.