Wrightstown Closer to State’s Largest Manure Digester

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) Wisconsin’s largest manure digester project may be headed to Brown County.

The Wrightstown Town Board approved the conditional use permit for BC Organics.

BC Organics still need twelve other permits from agencies like the WPS and the DNR.

Approval for these permits could take up to six months.

The size of the project makes some residents uneasy but other residents support this manure digester because it’s expected to reduce manure volume by 50%.

The conditional use permit addressed other resident concerns like road maintenance, odor, and noise.

“I think the planning commission and the town board did its due diligence and researched the questions that people brought forward. We brought in the right people and ultimately I think its going to be a good thing for our community and for the farming community in general.” Jesse Juedes

Wrightstown Town Supervisor

BC Organics expects to break ground spring of next year. It’ll be another 12 to 14 months after they break ground that the digester will be fully operational.