Wrightstown Community School District to break ground on elementary, middle school additions

Miron Construction

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wrightstown Community School District will be breaking ground on additions to the Wrightstown Elementary and Middle Schools on April 7.

After more than a year of research and planning, the community voted for the additions at Wrightstown Elementary School which include nine new classrooms, offices, parking, a new gym and small group learning spaces. The middle school will get a new cafeteria, kitchen and offices. Safety renovations in all three district buildings include HVAC, electrical and plumbing updates.

Miron Construction will be the construction manager and Bray Architects will be the architects on the projects. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held Wednesday, April 7 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

